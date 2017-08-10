Today’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen locations across the Cariboo is being kept low key.

“Most people are still kind of iffy about going out but of course it would help the Children’s Hospital,” says Varinder Singh of 100 Mile House Dairy Queen.

“If people are coming in to buy Blizzards, I would be happy even if we sold 40.”

Dairy Queen has helped raise more than $125 million to support sick and injured children throughout North America, since partnering with Children’s Miracle Network in 1984.

Proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold today will be donated to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, one of 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.