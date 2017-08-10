A specially equipped disaster relief unit tractor trailer has been set up at Calvary Church in Williams Lake to aid families who have lost their homes and belongings due to wildfire.

Frank King is the media relations manager with Samaritan’s Purse.

“We work through local churches and community organizations to get folks who are interested in being volunteers with us. We train them, we equip them, and we deploy them under the guidance of team leaders to go out and to see if there is anything that has survived.”

King says they also go onto properties and clean them up for the homeowner at no charge thanks to generous donations from Canadians across the country.

He says their sister organization, the Billy Graham Association is also setup with crisis trained volunteer chaplains to provide a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, and if appropriate prayer.

The organization was previously deployed in the Ashcroft area for about a week helping residents who lost dwellings and possessions when a wildfire burned almost all of the 50 mobile homes in Boston Flats.

Samaritan’s Purse according to King will help anybody of all faiths or of no faith, and will be in Williams Lake as long as there is a need.

The Calvary Church in Williams Lake is located at 625 Carson Dr.

Any homeowner in the Williams Lake area who needs help can also call 1-866- 628-6565. Volunteers

should register online.