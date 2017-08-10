A view from the Big Bar rest stop about 10 minutes before the evacuation order was issued. -Image Submitted.

Good news for residents on the Highway 97 corridor between Chasm and 70 Mile.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has changed the Evacuation Order affecting those residents to an Evacuation Alert.

That is the result of progress made by the BC Wildfire Service on the North West flank of the Elephant Hill wildfire.

While Highway 97 remains closed in both directions at Chasm but it will be open through the 70 Mile area to Chasm for local traffic only.

The Elephant Hill fire is listed at more than 117 thousand hectares and is 30 percent contained.