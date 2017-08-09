Three Cariboo archers won medals yesterday in the field event at the Canadian Championships in Montreal.

16-year old Emerie Watson from Quesnel won a silver medal in the Cadet Women’s category.

Her score of 381 would have been second in the open women’s category as well.

Emerie, representing BC in this event, will represent Canada later this year at the World Championships in Argentina.

Later this morning, Emerie and sister Sydney will both compete in the target competition.

Getting back to yesterday, two Williams Lake archers also won silver medals….Al Campsall in the Master Men division and Ty Thurow for Cub Men.