Starting today Interior Health is beginning the transfer of residents back to Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place in 100 Mile House.

It will take a number of days to bring all residential care clients back to 100 Mile House as Karl Hardt Communications Consultant for Interior Health explains.

“It is a fairly involved process, a number of these residents need to be transferred in beds, and stretcher transports though BC Ambulance. Others need to go in wheelchairs so it’s a ranging different means of transportation”.

Hardt says the majority of approximately 80 residents that were evacuated back on july 7th due to the wildfire activity in the area were staying at facilities in Kamloops, while others were receiving care in Merritt, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm.

Interior Helath has also started the staged re-opening of acute inpatient beds at 100 Mile District General Hospital for patients requiring hospital-based care.