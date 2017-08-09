A 41-year old 100 Mile House man is in hot water after RCMP say they discovered drugs in his vehicle.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle with no license plates on Highway 97 on Monday. (Aug 7)

RCMP say they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that a subsequent search turned up not only that drug but also what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The suspect also had outstanding warrants related to drug offences in Saskatchewan.

He is now facing charges in BC of Possession of a Controlled Substance.