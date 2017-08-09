The 2017 version of the Art Walk Show and Sale that was scheduled to start this Friday in Williams Lake has been postponed.

Organizer Willie Dye explains the reason why the event originally planned to have taken place August 11th to September 9th will be happening at a later date.

“We looked at the situation and thought a lot of businesses aren’t going to be ready for Art Walk and a lot of artists aren’t going to be ready. We decided to go ahead and delay the start of it, we’re going to start Art Walk on September the eighth and it will run until September the thirtieth”.

Dye also said that all the businesses and artisans that committed to taking part in the 2017 Art Walk Show and Sale will be ready to go when the event gets underway next month.