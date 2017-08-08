The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for an area north of McCauley Lake, which is about 40 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.

This evacuation order is being issued due to the UBC Research Forest wildfire which was as of Tuesday, August 8 was listed as 166 hectares by the BC Wildfire Service.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” states the CRD.

“The evacuation route is Beaver Valley Road East to Horsefly or West to Likely Road then to Williams Lake.”

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2uEChbX

Register at the ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street) between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George. The Prince George ESS Reception Centre currently located at the College of New Caledonia (3330 22 Ave) is moving to the Prince George Civic Centre (808 Canada Games Way) as of Wed., Aug. 9, 2017.