Around 130 structures have now been lost due to the Cariboo wildfires.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond says that includes outbuildings and 49 homes…

“We’re still talking Soda Creek, parts of the Chilcotin, we haven’t been through that whole area of course yet, the fires are too hot to be in there. We have the areas of Spokin Lake, we have the 150, 108, Abel Lake Road, 103 Mile.”

Richmond says Wildwood would also be on that list.

He says more than 25 thousand people remain under evacuation alert and about 1800 are still under an evacuation order.

“So we have quite a few on alert because we’ve had some expansions in the last few days. The most recent expansion was north of Puntzki Lake where we did an order and some evacuation alerts to some properties there so.”

Richmond says one area they are watching closely is out towards Gavin Lake in Area F.

He says forestry has been working on a fire out there putting some guards up and that fire is still a bit of a concern.