An photo of a wildfire in the Williams Lake area -Image: Jennifer Lewis

An estimated 30 thousand livestock have now been impacted by the wildfires in the province.

That figure comes from Brent Barkley, the Manager of Regional Development for the Ministry of Agriculture.

He says they don’t have any numbers yet on how many livestock have been injured or lost.

Barkley says around 350 ranchers in the Cariboo have already received support…

“Supports include emergency feed that has been arranged for ranchers who’ve lost their pasture, range or hay fields due to the fires or re-entry permits to gain access to their property to check and feed their livestock.”

Barkley says they are still working on financial compensation…

“At this time the province is in negotiations or discussions with the government of Canada around an Ag Recovery program and developing a framework for that. I do not know when that will be completed but that is one of the first steps in the whole process to receive funding and that was initiated several weeks ago.”

Barkley says fence construction along highways and along crown range will begin soon.

He says the province will spend about 6 million dollars on these re-construction efforts.