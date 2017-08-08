Things could still change but it appears that there may be some relief in sight for firefighters in the Cariboo region when it comes to the weather.

Lisa West, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says there is some rain in the long range forecast…

“For Saturday we’ve got a 30 percent chance of showers and then Saturday night is when a cold front will come through the province giving a 60 percent chance of showers and then even more so on Sunday, perhaps seeing some showers in the area quite a bit of the day.”

Prior to that however, West says we will see dry hot weather throughout this week with temperatures reaching into the low 30 degree range.

She says they won’t quite be records though…

“In order to set temperature records you really need into the mid to high 30’s, so 35 to 38 degree zone so we are a couple of degrees off setting daily temperature records this week.”

West says the high in Quesnel for August 8th is 36.1 degrees set back in 1920 while the record for Williams Lake is 31.7, from 1981.