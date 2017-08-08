On Monday August 7th 2017, at 9:33 AM 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the scene of a crash on highway 97 near 103 Mile House.

A south bound Volkswagen Jetta had stopped in the travel portion of the highway to avoid a potential collision with two bears that were in the south bound lane. A south bound dodge pickup collided with the Jetta.

There were three occupants in the Jetta, and sadly the person in the rear passenger seat of the Jetta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The remaining occupants of the Jetta and the occupants of the pickup were transported to hospital. The extent of injuries range from minor to serious however exact injuries are not known.

The RCMP continue to investigate, however do not believe that speed or alcohol are factors in the collision.

Names of those involved are not being released. Police ask that anyone with information on this matter to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250 395-2456