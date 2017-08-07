The Cariboo Regional District has issued an expanded evacuation order for areas in the West Chilcotin which reflects the addition of Satah Mountain and the P-Road Area.

“This order replaces the order issued on July 28, 2017 for the area North of Highway 20 to South of Tzenzaicut Lake,” said the CRD.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is along Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2vHBsTN

The Cariboo Regional District also issued an Evacuation Alert for the Chantslar Lake Forest Service Road area because of the potential danger to life and health.

To view the affected areas, please see a map: http://bit.ly/2wCequV

“An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required,” says the CRD. “Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup