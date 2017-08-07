The Cariboo Regional District Monday, August 8 that residents are allowed to return to portions of the Central Cariboo area near Williams Lake.

The areas that have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert include:

a portion of properties around the south half of Soda Creek Road including Frizzi Road.

portions of the East side of Likely Road.

a portion of properties along the Highway 97 corridor north of the Wildwood area.

The areas surrounding the downgraded areas remain under evacuation orders.

For detailed maps and to view all evacuation alerts and orders, visit cariboord.ca

“Residents are returning to an area that has been profoundly affected by wildfire,” said the CRD.

“Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Security is in place for surrounding areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.”

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

“Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued,” states the CRD.

Air quality also remains poor as a result of from of smoke from nearby fire activity.

Residents returning to the area are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

A resiliency centre is available in Williams Lake to provide information and programs of support for wildfire evacuees. It is set up at the Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street) and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until need subsides.

Group lodging through Emergency Social Services (ESS) will not be available in Williams Lake.