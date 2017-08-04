An evacuation alert was issued for the Anahim Lake Area and Nimpo Lake Area, approximately 320 km west of Williams Lake by the Cariboo Regional District Friday afternoon.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required,” said the CRD.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

In case of an evacuation, register at the ESS Reception Centre in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall located at 850 Oliver Street.

Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia.

More information can be found on the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page as well as the CRD website.

The CRD’s public information line is also available at 1-866-759-4977.