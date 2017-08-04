Emergency personnel were quick to respond and extinguish a vehicle fire this afternoon north of Wildwood on Highway 97.

Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley says the response from the initial report at about 1:45 pm was between 2-3 minutes.

“Police and fire responded immediately as well as BC Wildfire Service, and a helicopter flew over top assessing the situation while the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the vehicle as well as part of the embankment-about 20 feet in had caught fire.”

Pelley says the vehicle had been traveling northbound when the driver heard a loud pop. He says the driver had pulled over to the side of the road and that there was fluid leaking from the vehicle when it had started to engulf in flames.

The driver escaped from the vehicle uninjured.

The highway was initially closed and had opened to single alternating traffic in about 10-15 minutes following the incident before it later fully reopened.