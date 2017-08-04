The Cariboo Regional District issued an expanded evacuation order Friday afternoon for Kleena Kleene Area #2.

This is an order replacing one issued on July 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” states the CRD.

“The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.”

Register at the ESS Reception Centre in ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall located at 850 Oliver Street.

Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia (3330 22 Ave)

More information can be found on the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page as well as the CRD website.

The CRD’s public information line is also available at 1-866-759-4977.