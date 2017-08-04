RCMP have confirmed that a total of 7 break and enters were allegedly committed in the City of Williams Lake throughout the month of July, 4 of which were reported to police pre-evacuation.

“Our investigators had linked those remaining three break and enters, after two suspects were taken into police custody on July 11th and search warrants were subsequently executed by the Williams Lake RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) at various locations on July 12th,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

27-year-old, Nickolas Frederick Ivany and 24-year-old Alana Mika Ward, both of Williams Lake have now been charged criminally for the possession of property investigators believed to be stolen from the three separate evacuated homes.

Ivany has also been charged with willfully obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

“This favourable outcome is no doubt as a direct result of our team’s hard work and enforcement strategies being front loaded during the onset of the local state of emergency, prior to the full-scale evacuations of Williams Lake,” says Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“The RCMP will continue to remain diligent on this front locally, with the remaining areas still under an Evacuation Order, as we continue to actively target our current offenders involved in property crime.”