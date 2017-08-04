The Cariboo Regional District issued an expanded evacuation order for the area south of Highway 20 to the southern CRD border and east to the Fraser River Friday morning.

This is an expansion of the order issued on July 28, 2017, for the area south of Highway 20 to Alex Lake.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” states the CRD. “The evacuation route is Churn Creek Bridge at Gang Ranch, follow Dog Creek Road to Williams Lake.”

Register at the ESS Reception Centre in ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street). Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia.

An adjacent evacuation order is being issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

More information can be found on the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page as well as the CRD website.

The CRD’s public information line is also available at 1-866-759-4977.