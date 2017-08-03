Tonight’s Performances in the Park is still a go for tonight, Thursday, August 3 in Williams Lake despite the air quality.

Event organizer Angela Sommer confirmed that it will proceed at 6pm at the Gwen Ringwood Theatre in Boitanio Park.

“We’re hopeful that the predicted wee increase in the wind will blow the smoke out of the valley, just in time for tonight’s performances,” Performances in the Park said on Facebook. “Keep an eye on the Performances in the Park page in case of cancellation though.”

Williams Lake according to BC Air Quality has a AQHI of 20 which has a value of very high health risk. Even worse for air quality today is Kamloops which recorded a AQHI of 49.

Here are some tips to reduce your personal health risk: