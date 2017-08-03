Tonight’s Performances in the Park is still a go for tonight, Thursday, August 3 in Williams Lake despite the air quality.
Event organizer Angela Sommer confirmed that it will proceed at 6pm at the Gwen Ringwood Theatre in Boitanio Park.
“We’re hopeful that the predicted wee increase in the wind will blow the smoke out of the valley, just in time for tonight’s performances,” Performances in the Park said on Facebook. “Keep an eye on the Performances in the Park page in case of cancellation though.”
Williams Lake according to BC Air Quality has a AQHI of 20 which has a value of very high health risk. Even worse for air quality today is Kamloops which recorded a AQHI of 49.
Here are some tips to reduce your personal health risk:
• People with heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of smoke and should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to smoke and if necessary see their physician. People with symptoms should go to their
health care provider, walk in clinic or emergency department depending on severity of symptoms.
• Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity – if your breathing becomes difficult
or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.
• Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.
• Smoke levels may be lower indoors, however levels of smoke particles will still be increased. If you stay indoors, be aware of your symptoms.
• Consider visiting a location like a shopping mall with cooler filtered air. Keep in mind that staying indoors may help you stay cool and provide some relief from the smoke, however, many air conditioning systems do not filter the air or improve indoor air quality.
• Reduce indoor pollution sources such as smoking or burning other materials.
• You may be able to reduce your exposure to smoke by moving to cleaner air. Conditions can vary dramatically by area and elevation.
• Residents with asthma or other chronic illness should activate their asthma or personal care plan.
• Commercially available HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters can further reduce poor indoor air quality near the device.