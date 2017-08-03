RCMP and BC Wildfire Service continue to investigate the Elephant Hill Fire which is now an estimated 93,100 hectares.

“There’s been no out right determination or full determination made whether this fire was human caused which then we try to determine whether this is an issue of carelessness or that we have an intentionally set fire,” says South East District Media Relations, Corporal Dan Moskaluk.

“So the first step is to fully determine how this fire started.”

Moskaluk says that the BC Wildfire Service has located a point of origin for the fire and that the dedicated RCMP Tip Line will remain open until its’ use has been exhausted.

“What these tip lines permit us to do is make the reporting of information much easier for the public and it’s also to more quickly funnel the information directly to the investigative team rather than going to a nonemergency line at a basic detachment,” he explains. “This goes directly to the investigative team. They’re able to get the information vetted much, much quicker and then follow up on it in a very fast manner.”

The RCMP dedicated Tip line is available at 1-855-685-8788.