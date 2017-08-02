An information fair will be taking place tonight, Wednesday, August 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds from 7pm-9:30pm.

“There’s so much going on out there and so many different things happening so we thought it was time that we try and pull everybody together again,” says Mayor Walt Cobb.

“It’s an information session more than anything. We’ll have the Fire Centre there, Red Cross, all the services there to explain where they’re at.”

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre says tonight’s information meeting will be live streamed on their Facebook page. “If we have technical difficulties we will post the recording by tomorrow morning,” the Centre said.

As for if there will be another information fair in the future, Cobb says he knows that there are plans in the works for a welcome home party.

“I think we would like to wait until everyone can come home so that would probably not be until the alert is lifted, and we don’t know when that will be. We may have one within the next couple of weeks and do one later in the fall just after school has gone in.”

“There are some thoughts around it.”

Cobb says he believes that some great relationships have been built over this disaster that need to be maintained, and adds that ‘it’s been hard on everybody.’