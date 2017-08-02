The Cariboo Regional District has issued an expanded evacuation order for the Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako and Nazko area, which is about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel.

“Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting the evacuation,” stated the CRD. “The evacuation route is along the Nazko Road to Quesnel.”

The CRD has also issued an adjacent expanded evacuation alert for the area south and west of Quesnel to Tatelkuz Lake Area. These are expansions of the order and alert issued for the area on August 1, 2017.

For residents on evacuation alert, please be prepared to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE ON EVACUATION ORDER

You must leave the area immediately.

Register at the ESS Reception Centre in Quesnel at 500 North Star Road.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers. Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order by:Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought back under

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.).

Ensuring that any dependants are prepared for departure.

Ensuring that pets and livestock remain in a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. Reception Centre will be made available again if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for evacuation order information.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available via the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page (@CRDEmergencyOperations) and the CRD website www.cariboord.ca.

For more information contact the CRD’s public phone line at 1-866-759-4577.