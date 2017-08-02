Due to the extreme fire ratings and wildfires in the area, the entire River Valley area in Williams Lake is now

closed to all recreational users.

“This includes the areas within City limits and all areas outside of City limits right to the Fraser River,” said the City in a media release.

“Please do not enter this area under any circumstances.”

In addition, all City parks and trails are closed for recreational use with the exception of Boitanio Park and Kiwanis Park.

“We thank the public for their cooperation.”