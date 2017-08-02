The Canadian Armed Forces had presented a plaque to the Cariboo Memorial Complex on Tuesday as a token of their appreciation.

“It can’t be easy having 300 people rapidly descend on your facility, set up camp on one of your rinks, turn the other into a cafeteria and fill your parking lot with an armada of trucks and armored vehicles, said Lieutenant-Colonel Jeffrey Toope, Commander Land Task Force Pacific.

“I know I speak for all my soldiers in recognizing the staff of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for hosting us with such generosity, flexibility, and patience.”

“This outstanding level support has been instrumental to the continuing success of our mission, which remains, in concert with the RCMP and our other government partners, ensuring the safety of life and property here in Williams Lake and beyond.”

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex said on their Facebook page that staff could not be happier to host the Military and help them help us through these trying times.

“I know we speak for both the Cariboo Regional District (who own the facility) and the City of Williams Lake (who manage the facility) when we say a HUGE “Thank You” right back,” a Facebook post read.