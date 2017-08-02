Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park north of Quesnel will once again be opened for public use.

The Park reopened on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 am.

“No wildfires are currently burning near Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park,” said the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“The park, which is close to Quesnel, also has a reservation system so all campers are easily accounted for.”

Access to the park was temporarily restricted by BC Parks on July 11, 2017, due to increased wildfire activity and heightened fire danger ratings in many parts of the region.

The BC Wildfire Service reminds the public that open burning prohibitions, including a campfire ban are currently in effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. Everyone is urged to remain vigilant and be extremely careful with any recreational activity that could potentially spark a wildfire.

The majority of BC Parks within the Cariboo Fire Centre remain closed.

Before making travel arrangements, visitors should check the BC Parks website.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.