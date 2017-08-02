Quesnel RCMP say the body of a man who fell into the Fraser River has been located.

Members were called to the scene of remains found along the banks of the Fraser River near the Plywood Plant on Monday.

Police and the BC Coroner service confirmed the deceased to be the same man who fell into the River just upstream from this location in the early morning hours of June 24.

The investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroner Service.

“Quesnel RCMP would like to thank the Quesnel Search & Rescue volunteers for their efforts in this search,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Riddle.