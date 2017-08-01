Now is the time more than ever to support local business according to the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

“They’ve been shut down for over 2 weeks, and I think they could really use the support from the community, says President Charlene Harrison.

“When people come back, I would love it if people could make sure they get out and spend their money locally to help these small businesses. I think it’s really important that we all support the community so we don’t lose our small businesses.”

Harrison says she would guess that more than half of the businesses are open again

She says however many are running without full staff, and that larger business including Candian Tire, Real Candian Wholesale Club, and Walmart as of Tuesday were closed as they do not have enough staff to open.

“We have to be patient too with those businesses in getting our services done and what not. I think that it’s going to be hard on them and that’s why we need to give our support as much as we can.”

The Chamber according to Harrison will be lobbying the government to get as much financial support as they can.