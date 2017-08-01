July ended on a dry note with little to no precipitation recorded across the Cariboo.

Alyssa Charbonneau is a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Williams Lake looks like it did not record any precipitation; normal for the month is 52.7 mm of precipitation. Quesnel saw a little bit more. There we had 19.2 mm recorded but that’s still well below 65.6mm which is the average for the month of July.”

Charbonneau says the same can be said about Clinton which only received 3.5 mm of rain.

She says she, unfortunately, does not have the numbers for 100 Mile House.

“Temperature wise for Williams Lake we had an average temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius which was slightly higher than normal which is 16.0 degrees Celsius. For Quesnel, we had 16.7 degrees Celsius which was just actually right near the normal which is 16.8….Clinton they saw an average of 17.6 degrees Celsius.”

“Temperature wise July was not that abnormal. It was pretty close to normal, but I think it was the dryness was the standout for July.”

August meanwhile is already off to scorching start with forecasted temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius through Thursday and Saturday. Higher concentrations of smoke, however, could make things cooler.

Charbonneau says that they are not expected to break records and that temperatures will start to slightly cool off going into next week.