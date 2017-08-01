The RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service are investigating the cause of the Elephant Hill wildfire, south of Ashcroft.

The blaze is believed to have started on July 6 and has been described as extremely aggressive. As of Tuesday, August 1 it was estimated at 84,442 hectares and 30% contained according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On Saturday evening, rapid expansion of the blaze forced the evacuation of the Village of Clinton and areas north of Green Lake.

According to a release from RCMP, the BC Wildfire Service has identified the origin of the fire and there is an investigation ongoing.

A dedicated tip line has been set up to gather information from the public.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the RCMP dedicated tip line at 1-855-685-8788.