The fire which forced evacuation orders for areas north of Green Lake in the Cariboo Regional District, as well as the Village of Clinton in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, continues to challenge firefighters.

Heather Rice is the Fire Information officer for the Elephant Hill wildfire.

“After it took a little bit of a run the other day we are now estimating the hectares at 78,548 hectares. We continue to focus efforts on the Mound Rd area as well as the areas towards Loon Lake and the northeast parts of the fire.”

Rice says the weather which remains hot and dry continues to be a concern.

“The fuels are extremely dry making them more volatile…”

There are currently 359 firefighters working on the fire today with 20 helicopters, and 69 pieces of heavy equipment.

In the North Cariboo increased fire activity is also being seen according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Expanded evacuation alerts and orders were issued over the weekend in the Nazko area including an expanded alert area which now encompasses the Nazko village.