Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Williams Lake today with several senior cabinet ministers. He and Premier John Horgan will meet with local first responders and participate in an aerial tour of fire zones in the region.

First responders have been working hard to get people in BC home safely. I’ll be in Williams Lake today to thank them & meet with officials.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 31, 2017

Trudeau was in Revelstoke on Saturday, where he urged people to donate to the Red Cross fund for victims of the wildfires. This evening, the Prime Minister will attend a Liberal fundraiser in Surrey.