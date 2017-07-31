The pool and hot tub, and also fitness centre at the Cariboo Memorial Complex are open for business.

Phase I of the Sam Ketcham Pool Project officially opened to the public today Monday, July 31.

“With the order being lifted and the alert back on, we thought it was important to try and get the pool open and give people some normalcy, and give folks some things to do other than think about the fires,” says Director of Community Services, Geoff Paynton. “So we’re trying our best to return to normal.”

Paynton says it is currently difficult to access the Complex parking lot as the Canadian Armed Forces are still using it, and that people have to park off site and walk in.

He says despite this the Complex has already been busy with a constant stream of people coming in.