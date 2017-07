BC Wildfires in Williams Lake area as seen from RCAF CC-130J Hercules on July 15, 2017 -Image: MARPAC: Canada's Navy Army and Air Force in the Pacific/Forces FMAR(P) La marine, l’armée et les forces aériennes canadiennes pacifique

As per Emergency Info BC, the Village of Clinton and the Thompson Nicola Regional District have issued an Evacuation Order for the Village of Clinton. Chasm Mill remains on Evacuation Alert.

Highway 97 is impacted to the north and the south of the village.