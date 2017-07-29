MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin says she will be going to government for all the aid her constituents request.

Donna Barnett says the process of recovery is going to be difficult.

“I have already started to collect inventory on business losses, and will be looking at what kind of supports. We’ll be having meetings with ranchers, with forest industry. I’ve already been in discussion with the tourism industry and local people just came back from the local food bank and had discussion with what they’re going to be looking forward to.”

Barnett says many people have lost employment through the wildfires and adds that some do not know when they will be going back to work.

She says she stayed within the region during the wildfire activity doing anything she can to make people lives better including supporting local governments, helping to get resources, and removing barriers.

“To me this is about human needs, community needs, and economics and I will be going to government for all the aid that my constituents request and do what I can do.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to attend a Canadian Red Cross Fundraiser in Revelstoke Saturday afternoon for those affected by the BC Wildfires and deliver remarks.