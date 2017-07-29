Buses will be departing both Kamloops and Prince George today (Saturday, July 29) for those wanting to return home.

The City of Williams Lake along with Cariboo Regional District has made arrangements for assisted transportation.

This includes residents within the City boundary and Williams Lake Indian Band.

Residents will be dropped off at the local muster stations they were initially picked up from.

“For residents who are unable to make it to Prince George and Kamloops departure location, please contact your local ESS Centre/ Reception Centre,” said the City.

Prince George to Williams Lake

Departure Location: Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre | University of Northern BC

Time: Saturday, July 29th at 12:00 PM

Local transfer to departure point will be managed in Prince George. Please contact your local ESS Reception Centre regarding this.

Evacuees in Prince George can go to CNC Centre to register for bus transportation back to Williams Lake.

Kamloops to Williams Lake

Departure Location: Sandman Reception Centre

Time: Saturday, July 29th at 12:00 PM

Local transfer to departure point will be managed in Kamloops. Please contact your local ESS Reception Centre regarding this.

Evacuees in Kamloops can call the TNRD EOC 1-866-377-7188 to register for bus transportation back to Williams Lake.

Williams Lake Indian Band