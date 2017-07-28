100 Mile House RCMP say that anyone who encounters a man acting as a representative of Western Financial Group asking for funds for a cheque of larger sums in return is a scam.

RCMP received a report that an identified man was in the area of Davis Road in 108 Mile Ranch Friday morning pretending to be a representative of the insurance group. He was asking for individuals to give them $500 and in return they would immediately get a cheque for $2,500.

“Western Financial Group in 100 Mile House was contacted and confirmed that they

have no representatives going door to door and that is not how their business

operates,” said Sgt. Don McLean.

Police request that anyone who may have encountered a similar situation to contact police and report it as it is a scam.