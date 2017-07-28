Christy Clark will be resigning as leader of the BC Liberal Party and MLA for Kelowna West.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett says she’s in shock.

“I got an email from her office that she would be stepping down as leader as of August 4th. Very surprised,she has done a wonderful job for the province of British Columbia.”

Barnett says she could not comment as to this means for the Party moving forward as she has been busy helping humanity throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin, and that the last thing on her mind has been politics.

“She did what she has always done is what she thinks is right,” says Barnett who got to know Clark in 2003. “She’s s lady of principle, she’s a lady of passion, and she will be sincerely missed.”

Clark says in a statement issued Friday, July 28 that it is now her responsibility to call a meeting of the Party Executive within 28 days to set a date and plan for a leadership vote.

The announcement comes 10 days after BC NDP Leader John Horgan was sworn in as Premier.

“Today we thank Christy Clark for her service to British Columbia,” said Horgan.

“We take up the call of public service because we want to make this province a better place. While we represented two different political parties, Ms. Clark and I are united in the belief that, working together, we can build a better future for British Columbia and the people who call this place home.”

“As an MLA and as Premier, Ms. Clark fought passionately for what she believed in. I know she will take that passion and energy to her next opportunity. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Fort Langley-Aldergrove MLA Rich Coleman will serve as the interim leader of the opposition BC Liberals.