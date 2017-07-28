Christy Clark is now the former leader of the BC Liberals. After saying she planned to serve as Opposition leader, Clark announced her resignation this morning.
Below is an email from party president Sharon White:
Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett says she received an email and was shocked by the news. According to Barnett, an email from Clark’s office says she will step down as of August 4.
1/2 We thank @christyclarkbc for her years of exceptional service to our party and the people of BC.
— Today’s BC Liberals (@bcliberals) July 28, 2017