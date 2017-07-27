A wind warning has been issued for the Cariboo Fire Centre by weather forecasters working for the BC Wildfire Service.

West of a line from Young Lake (in the south) to Big Valley (in the north), there is currently a risk of wind gusts to 40 km/h in variable directions. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

“If thunderstorms materialize, associated wind gusts are expected to reach 60 to 70 km/h,” says Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky.

Winds are expected until approximately 9 o͛’clock tonight, Thursday, July 27.

Winds of this speed will cause an increase in fire behaviour and can cause unstable trees to come down.

