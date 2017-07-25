Dr. Jolien Steyl is one of the many doctors helping evacuees at Prince George’s CNC campus.

What makes her different from the others at the College, she herself was evacuated from Williams Lake.

She left Williams Lake about two weeks ago. She and her family are now living in a trailer west of the city.

She believes her experiences have helped her understand her patients.

“I had a good cry with some of the people in my offices; everyone is very stressed, we’ll all worried about our houses. So it definitely made a difference being from the same background.”

Steyl who had her own clinic by Monday says she will heading back to Williams Lake on Thursday and that if the City is still under an evacuation order she’ll commute from Quesnel.

“If I can help someone and especially once I started seeing my own patients it’s like seeing family and knowing that they are safe. People needed me. I had no choice, it wasn’t even a question.”

(Files from Spencer Gowan with MYPRINCEGEORGENOW)