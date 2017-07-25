Still no official word on when Williams Lake and area residents will be able to return to their homes but the City is ready.

That from Mayor Walt Cobb in last night’s media conference…

“We’re busy here busy getting everything done, ready for bringing people home. But at this stage of the game it’s up to the Fire Centre, but we’re ready to go.”

A Resiliency Centre has also been established on the 2nd level of the Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

Dave Dickson is the Community Safety Manager…

“It’s a place where the many agencies that are here to help the people that have been displaced when they come home. there is the Red Cross, there will be an insurance agent, apparently, ICBC is interested in being there, First Nations Health, First Nations people.”

Dickson says anyone returning to town that has questions can likely find the answer there.

As for how evacuees are feeling on the situation we met up with a few at Monday night’s town hall meeting in UNBC’s Canfor Theatre in Prince George.

Desiree Haselhan says despite the waiting, the northern capital experience has been wonderful.

“We’re not entirely anxious, our lives have just been put on hold, and that’s kind of unusual. It’s definitely a new experience for us; we’ve never had this happen before, so we will just wait. I really don’t want to evacuate again.”

The retiree hopes her home is in tact, but also commends the BC Wildfire Service for its hard work in fighting the blazes.

Dave Moore says he too appreciates Prince George’s hospitality, but his family is becoming more anxious each and every day.

“It’s been an ordeal and a half! The fact there was no real threat to the city, other than roads being cut off or accesses out of the city, I think they jumped the gun on the call.”

Tamara LeClair and her husband Rick were displaced by the Wildwood fire North of Williams Lake, which currently sits at more than 13,000 hectares in size.

She says they were one of the first ones to be evacuated.

“We believe it’s just time to go home. All of our stuff is there, like mementos and keepsakes; we couldn’t bring those because there wasn’t enough room. You really just don’t know what to grab because once you’re evacuated, that’s it. You can’t go back in there.”