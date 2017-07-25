The number of structures lost because of the wildfires in the Cariboo/Chilcotin region remains at around 40.

But Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond says that number could and will likely go up.

He says they still have areas with active fires such as Spokin Lake…

“When there are areas of active fire we’re telling people on those roads that as of today your structure is fine. We know the fire departments are in there wetting things down trying to protect them but if the fire was to change, again Mother Nature has her way, we could lose other structures in that area. But to date we haven’t lost any more structures out in Spokin Lake, but we’re very concerned about it.”

Richmond says they also have areas like Soda Creek Road where they have to be more definitive on the number and he says they have no idea what has been lost in parts of the Chilcotin where the fires are still very active.