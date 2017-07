RCMP nabbed a suspected impaired driver at a wildfire checkstop in the Williams Lake area last night.

Police say a 35-year old Fort St. John man was stopped at a checkpoint at McLeese Lake and Beaver Road just after 8 o’clock.

He was taken into custody and is alleged to have provided breath samples of twice the legal limit.

RCMP say he has since been released on a promise to appear in court in mid September.