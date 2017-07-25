More evacuees in the South Cariboo can now go home.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond says another evacuation order has been downgraded to alert…

“So the roadblocks will be coming down and folks are able to go to their homes on 103 Mile Lake West Road, Lilypad Lake Road and Abel Lake Road and the remainder of Tatton Road from where the roadblock was at Watson Lake and Tatton Road.”

Richmond says these are larger acreages that were excluded when 100 Mile House and other South Cariboo areas were allowed to go back on Saturday because of concern over wildfire activity.