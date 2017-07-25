A Quesnel swimmer brought home more than his fair share of medals from the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto.

William Swyers, competing in the under-14 male division, won four individual gold medals and two silver.

Two other Quesnel athletes also won medals.

Garret Currie won a pair of silver medals in the pool in the under-19 male division and Chase Ballendyne and his BC teammates won bronze in box lacrosse.

Kyra Buchan, also from Quesnel, narrowly missed a spot on the podium when the BC girls softball team lost 3-2 to Wisconsin in the bronze medal game.

BC won the overall title at the games finishing just ahead of Saskatchewan.