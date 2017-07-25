The City of Williams Lake is still under an evacuation order and is not part of the re-entry of population to 100 Mile House.
“Emergency personnel are working hard at restoring and reactivating essential services in preparation for an anticipated re-entry of people to Williams Lake as soon as possible. There is no estimate for this at this point,” said the City in a statement on Saturday, July 22.
The City notes that:
• The situation is currently improving, however, there are still active and variable threats in the region including, but not limited to, increasing winds this weekend
• Currently, services are severely limited and are restricted to those supporting the operations underway
• Power has remained on in the City and 2 of the 3 major power feeds to town have been restored
• No structures with the city limits have been lost
• 30 fire trucks and over 100 firefighters, 300+ military personnel, and 200+ RCMP officers are engaged in protecting homes and infrastructure
“We are working hard to get all the residents home and businesses restored as soon as safely possible and your continued cooperation and patience is sincerely appreciated during this time,” says the City.
Information on outside areas outside of City boundaries can be found the Cariboo Regional District website as well as Facebook page.