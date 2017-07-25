The 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department is now open for 24/7 urgent patient care as an evacuation order for the community has been lifted.

“Other hospital services (including acute inpatient beds, outpatient lab and diagnostic imaging, scheduled ambulatory daycare procedures, oncology, and hospital-based clinics) will remain closed at this time,” states Interior Health.

“Individuals requiring ongoing hospital-based care may be transferred to alternate facilities.”

Interior Health (IH) continues planning for the staged resumption of other regular services at 100 Mile District General Hospital, the return of residents to Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place residential care sites, and the return of assisted living clients to Carefree Manor (an IH contracted provider).

Decisions regarding the return of vulnerable individuals – including residential care clients, hospital patients, oncology (chemotherapy) patients, and individuals with chronic heart, lung and significant respiratory conditions – will be based on the lifting of any remaining alerts, local air quality, and wildfire activity in the region.

IH encourages individuals to contact their family physician’s office directly for information on hours of operation during this re-entry phase.

Wherever possible, IH staff has remained in contact with Home Support, Home Health and Mental Health Substance Use (MHSU) clients from the 100 Mile area during the evacuations. IH will support access to services locally as clients return to the community. Clients should note the following:

8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to speak to an MHSU nurse or visit the emergency department.

8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to speak to an MHSU nurse or visit the emergency department. Home Support and Home Health clients who have urgent care needs over the weekend can call the Home Health on-call nurse at 250-395-0618.

MHSU and Home Support and Home Health staff will return to the South Cariboo Health Centre on Monday, July 24. Clients or families can call the health unit at 250-395-7676 to discuss care needs.

100 Mile House District General Hospital was closed on July 9 due to an evacuation order related to local wildfire activity. IH evacuated acute care patients from 100 Mile District General Hospital, residents from Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place, and assisted living clients from Carefree Manor on July 7, as a precautionary measure prior to the evacuation order.