An aerial view of the Gustafson wildfire on July 7, 2017. -BC Wildfire Service PHOTO

Crews are working to extinguish hotspots on the Gustafson Wildfire west of 100 Mile House which is now 90% contained.

“Firefighters continue to maintain the Gustafson fire perimeter. Focus is now on pushing the guard lines further into the fire perimeter to reinforce the guards,” notes the BC Wildfire Service notes.

The Gustafson fire size is now mapped at 5,700 hectares.

BC Wildfire Information Officer Navi Saini says Saturday that there are 161 wildfires burning which includes 14 new fires sparked on Friday 13 of which were lightning caused, and 1 human caused in the Cariboo Fire Centre.