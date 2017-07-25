Help could be on the way for businesses that have been negatively impacted by the wildfires in the community.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond…

“BC Economic Development Association is opening up a Business Recovery Hotline and they’ll have hours of operation from 7 am and 8 pm for the first two weeks after people from back to their communities. So they’re planning to open up on Monday.”

Businesses will be asked questions that will help distinguish the businesses and community’s short and long-term needs.

The phone number is 1-877-422-3377.

The Economic Disaster Recovery Program has been used in Burns Lake, in Southern Alberta because of floods and most recently following the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.